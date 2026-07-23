Gov. Andy Beshear requests federal disaster relief funds following historic June flooding

(LEX NEWS) — On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he submitted an official request to President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to declare a major disaster for the statewide flash flooding from June.

"Public and Individual Assistance will be essential to help families recover and rebuild, and we are going to work hard to secure this federal support," Beshear said in a social media post Thursday.

On June 27, Beshear, along with several counties and cities, declared a state of emergency after upwards of seven inches of rainfall reached portions of the state, causing severe flash flooding, and ultimately led to the deaths of six Kentuckians.

"This flooding has devastated so many communities across our state and taken the lives of [several] children of God, gone too soon. While we are still in the search and rescue phase, we are also working quickly to survey damage to submit a request for federal assistance. People have lost their homes and so much more, and this type of support will be essential as we work to recover and rebuild together," said Beshear on June 28.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.