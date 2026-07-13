Gov. Beshear announces departure of his senior advisor after 7 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that his senior advisor Rocky Adkins is departing from his role on Friday, July 10 after serving in the position since 2019.

Beshear announced the departure Monday, while also naming Ray Perry as Adkins' replacement.

"Rocky has been an invaluable part of Team Kentucky and our success, and I am grateful to him for his leadership and his friendship," Beshear said. "Every day, Rocky shows up ready to serve the people of our commonwealth, and I know his commitment to public service will continue to drive him in this next chapter. I wish him, Leah and their family all the best."

Adkins was appointed senior advisor by then-Governor-elect Beshear in 2019. During his seven years in the role, Beshear detailed that Adkins helped lead the administration in securing more than 1,300 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $50 billion in announced investments and creating more than 70,000 jobs.

Beshear added that he played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic and through multiple natural disasters, including recovery and response following the 2022 Eastern Kentucky floods.

"It's been a tremendous honor working with Gov. Beshear and his team through unprecedented challenges, while also celebrating historic economic investments and record-breaking new jobs at the highest wages in Kentucky history," Adkins said. "I've committed my career to public service. From working at different levels in the legislature to now the executive branch, these experiences have helped me support families across our commonwealth, and I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished."

Before joining the Beshear administration, Adkins served in the Kentucky House from 1987 to 2019, holding roles including House Majority Leader and Minority Floor Leader.

Perry steps into the senior advisor role after serving as deputy secretary of Beshear's executive cabinet since April. Prior to that, Perry served as Secretary for the Public Protection Cabinet beginning in August 2021.