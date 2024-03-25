Gov. Beshear announces 5 projects that could bring 'thousands of new jobs' to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced five economic development projects that he believes could bring "thousands of new jobs and billions in investment to the commonwealth."

The projects are possible because of the $961 million in funding that Kentucky received from the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We are building that better Kentucky we have all dreamed of – thousands of good jobs and billions of dollars in economic investments are planned – and we are announcing what could be the two largest projects ever in Eastern Kentucky, and possibly the largest project in Shelby County,” Beshear said

According to the Governor's Office, the five projects are:



Century Aluminum Co. plans to potentially build the first new U.S. primary aluminum smelter in 45 years in Northeastern Kentucky. The green aluminum smelter could be the largest investment on record in Eastern Kentucky and may bring 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs.

Wieland North America Recycling intends to expand its U.S. recycling capacity and capabilities through significant investments into advanced, state-of-the-art copper scrap metal processing technology in Shelbyville. The project could be the largest investment in Shelby County’s history and is expected to create as many as 200 permanent jobs.

Diageo Americas Supply Inc., would fund a project aiming to install heat batteries for deep decarbonization of the Bulleit facility in Shelbyville, which could bring construction jobs and community benefits to Kentucky.

ISP Chemicals LLC, an Ashland Co., is engaging in conversations to build a chemical production electrification and heat storage project at their Calvert City chemical plant. The total project investment is approximately $70 million.

Rye Development, plans to build a first-of-its-kind $1.3 billion coal-to-pumped storage hydropower facility in Bell County that will create about 1,500 high-quality construction jobs and 30 operations jobs.



The governor also emphasized the importance of the locations of these projects.

"When you look at where these projects are...it truly shows that we are committed to bringing prosperity to every corner of the Commonwealth, especially parts that have been too often left out," he said.

