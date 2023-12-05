Gov. Beshear: Celebrity supporters Childers, Harlow help showcase Kentucky to the world

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On December 12, Tyler Childers, a country music star, will perform at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s second inauguration.

How does Beshear know Childers? He said that he got to know the Lawrence County native when the singer performed at an Appalachian Regional Commission conference in September.

“You could tell how important home and place is to him,” Beshear said.

"And with him up for a Grammy this year - what a great story it says about Kentucky and Kentuckians," Beshear added. "And the talent that we have here."

Beshear said Kentucky natives-turned-stars like Childers and rapper Jack Harlow serve as ambassadors for the Bluegrass State.

Beshear has formed a friendship with Harlow, who stumped for the governor at a campaign stop at the University of Louisville and name-dropped the governor in one of his songs.

"I've had the opportunity, or blessing, to meet a lot of talented Kentuckians. And that's how I approach it," said Beshear.

"I'm proud of a guy like Jack Harlow, that at 24 is not only is this mega star but moved back here to Kentucky. That's a pretty special thing and a pretty special story that talks about a really special place," Beshear added. "We developed a good friendship but the thing I love about him as a public figure is how proud he is of his home state and his hometown."

Beshear said Childers and Harlow help showcase Kentucky to the country and the world.

“What we’re seeing right now is, whether it is in entertainment or in other areas, so many Kentuckians not only succeeding but really proud of being a Kentuckian,” Beshear said. “And I think that’s really important, as we are rewriting our history and we’re writing a new future.”

"It's exciting to see these really successful people step up and talk about how much they love Kentucky," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

