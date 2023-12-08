Gov. Beshear joined by members of KY Jewish community for menorah lighting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear joined members of Kentucky's Jewish community for a menorah lighting ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah. The ceremony was an important symbol during a tough time, according to Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, the chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council.

"There’s never been more of a need of a festival of light," said Litvin.

“I know this year feels different after the October 7th attacks and increased antisemitism and threats against our Jewish community here in the United States," Beshear said.

"Let me say it loud and clear - in the Commonwealth, we will not and do not tolerate hate," the governor added. "We are one team - Team Kentucky. That's why today's menorah lighting is more important than ever. We're coming together - shoulder to shoulder - to celebrate this joyful holiday."

Litvin said despite this being a difficult time for the Jewish people, he believes the community is resilient.

"The Jewish people are no strangers to hard times. They're no strangers to tragedies and to great acts of evil," said Litvin. "But our people are strangers to fear. We're strangers to despair."

"There are times of darkness and we're seeing one right now," he added. "However, I know, from my faith and from my history, that good days are ahead of us. The festival of light doesn't stop when Hanukkah is over. We take that light of Hanukkah out to the rest of the year."

Litvin explained that having a menorah at the Kentucky Capitol is an important symbol.

"The idea that a menorah can shine proudly in a government building is not an ancient tradition in Judaism," said Litvin. "It’s something that we fought very hard for."

