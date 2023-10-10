Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff to mourn victims in Israel, show solidarity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be flown at half-staff this week for Israel.

"To both grieve with Israel and to let them know we stand with them," explained Beshear.

"This terrorist attack and how many people it has taken — thousands of Israeli and other families impacted. We hurt for and we pray for each and every one of those families," he added.

When asked if he supports Israel's counterattack, Beshear said Israel has the right to defend itself.

"They have been attacked. They have the right to defend themselves," he said.

Beshear also said he hopes for the safety of civilian Palestinians living in the conflict area.

"We hope that those families that are caught there have a level of safety while Israel rightfully defends itself," he said.

Beshear's opponent in the governor's race, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also stated public support for Israel.

"We continue to grieve as we learn more about the number of innocent Israelis and Americans slaughtered or taken hostage by Hamas," he posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"Kentuckians stand with Israel, one of our most cherished and special allies," Cameron added.