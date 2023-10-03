Gov. Beshear unveils proposal to improve drinking water, affordable housing, roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear wants the General Assembly to consider funding his “Better Kentucky” infrastructure plan.

The plan funds projects providing clean drinking water, high-speed internet, education and affordable housing to more families and supports business growth by improving roads and bridges, investing in site development and attracting new talent, according to the Governor's Office.

“Kentucky’s economy is red-hot. We are attracting the jobs of the future and getting major infrastructure projects done,” Beshear said. “To capitalize on this exciting momentum, we must invest in infrastructure projects that help us continue to build that better Kentucky we all want – one where all our families can prosper and secure a good paying job.”

It's no surprise that developing more build-ready sites is part of that.

Beshear proposes $200 million additional dollars for the Kentucky Product Development Initiative. $100 million to prepare mega-development projects and another $100 million for county and regional site development.

Beshear says that build-ready sites are the key to ensuring Kentucky communities are ready to land the next big economic development project. He points to the mega-site in Glendale, which resulted in a $5.8 billion investment to build electric car battery plants, as an example of build-ready site success.

"Because this site was ready, because we made the investments over decades in it - we were able to land the largest investment in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky by far," Beshear said.

According to the Governor's Office, 47 counties have received funding to develop more build-ready sites, and a second round of funding is on its way.

"This has to be an ongoing program," said Beshear. "You know, Kentucky's so hot right now - we're filling these sites up pretty fast, which means we need the next one and the next one."

