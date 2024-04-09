Gov. Beshear vetoes 'Safer Kentucky Act,' says bill would criminalize homelessness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed House Bill 5, a wide-reaching crime bill sponsored by Republican lawmakers known as the "Safer Kentucky Act."

The bill is designed to address violent crime across the state by adding stricter penalties for a number of offenses. Those include fentanyl trafficking, evading law enforcement, vandalism and attempted murder, among others.

The act also includes a section addressing homelessness.

In his veto message, Gov. Beshear said the bill had some good parts but that they were included with "dozens of other measures in one unwieldy bill that would criminalize homelessness and significantly increase incarceration costs without any additional appropriation."

As previously reported, the 'Safer Kentucky Act' would ban street camping in most public areas, with the exception of specific areas designated by local governments for camping. In those areas, basic sanitation needs must be met.

"We have seen a lot of crime proliferate out of these homeless encampments in our urban areas, and rural areas as well, and so we want to make sure that we protect citizens, and also help homeless populations in our state," said the bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Jared Bauman. "Nudge them towards treatment. Nudge them towards housing if they need housing, and support them every way we can."