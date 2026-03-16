House Bill 1 vetoed, but state congressman says it's not the end of the road

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill 1, which would allow public and private school students to benefit from scholarships funded through a federal tax credit. The lead senate sponsor said that state lawmakers plan to override the veto.

Beshear's rationale for the veto centers on the Kentucky Constitution, which states public dollars should stay with public education. He states a program like this would need voter approval — and when that question went before voters in 2024, all 120 counties rejected the idea.

Sara Green, a member of the American Federation of Teachers union, agrees with the governor's position.

"We know that public schools are a critical aspect of our communities, and if they are not strong, and if we don't have good support staff, and if we don't have good certified staff, then our kids suffer," Green told LEX 18.

Green said she sees the legislation as a threat to public school funding.

"We still see this as a way for people to funnel money into private schools, which should not be our focus," said Green.

Green also called on lawmakers to prioritize public education.

"We believe that the federal government and the state government should both be making laws that support our public schools, rather than potentially diverting money away," Green said.

Lead senate sponsor David Givens (R-District 9) pushed back on what he called misconceptions about the legislation, stating that some people believe resources would be pulled from public schools, which he said is not the case.

"There will be record levels of funding for public schools as a result of this infusion of money. We're estimating estimates are between 400 and 600 million of new education funding flowing into Kentucky as a result of this opportunity," Givens said.

Under the bill, a taxpayer could redirect up to $1,700 in federal tax they owe to a scholarship-granting organization.

Givens also addressed the constitutional argument raised by Beshear and opponents of the bill.

"The state Constitution of Kentucky does not trump the federal Constitution. The federal government made this decision to grant states the opportunity to directly fund and infuse federal tax money into their education systems," Givens said.

On the prospect of leaving that money on the table, Givens was blunt.

"We would be fools to pass this up," he said.

Givens said he expects the legislature to act quickly.

"We'll override the veto next week, and it will become law. It will go to the Secretary of State to be enacted because once we override that veto, the governor's out of the picture completely," Givens said.

Green, however, said she wants to see the legislature shift its focus regardless of the outcome.

"And again we'll assert that, you know, our Kentucky state legislature whether it's, you know, GOP controlled or the other side control, should be focused on shoring up our public schools, building our public schools up, building up these communities where our public schools are the number one employer. And I have not seen that in this session," Green said.