'I don't think it would be necessary': Sen. Mitch McConnell shares opinion on sending American troops to Iran

FORT KNOX, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke about the War on Iran at Fort Knox on Thursday. While he offered President Donald Trump his support on the military airstrikes, he made it clear he does not want a ground invasion.

McConnell's comments came one day after Trump gave a primetime speech on the war. In that speech, the president did not offer details on an exit plan.

Iran War In national address, Trump says Iran war could wrap in weeks Scripps News Group

When asked if he would support further escalation, specifically sending American troops to Iran, McConnell said no.

"You know, modern warfare has changed dramatically. There are drones everywhere - and our Ukrainian allies have actually become one of the most creative drone manufacturers in the world. So, no. I don't support putting troops on the ground. I don't think it would be necessary," McConnell said.

McConnell said he does not know when the situation in Iran will end, but he says the military action so far has made a difference.

"I think we should be just grateful that their military and terrorist capacity's been dramatically reduced," McConnell said.