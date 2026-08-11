'I hope he gets back to work soon': Sen. Paul addresses McConnell's absence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Sen. Rand Paul says Mitch McConnell's absence from the U.S. Senate has not made a difference so far — but that could change in September.

Paul made the comments after a stop in Louisville, where LEX News asked him about McConnell's ongoing absence following a medical incident on June 14.

"If there are close votes in September - I would expect we will see him. But I don't have any knowledge of that other than what I've read in the press," Paul said.

The U.S. Senate is expected to take up significant votes in September as lawmakers return from their August recess facing a heavy legislative agenda.

Last week, McConnell's team announced the senator had left rehab and returned home. He was hospitalized on June 14 after a fall at home. So far, 2 photos of McConnell have been released alongside medical updates.

But some people want more. Voters and politicians — both in and out of Kentucky — have called for proof that McConnell can still perform his duties.

Some people, including CNN political commentator Scott Jennings, have reported speaking with McConnell directly. When asked whether he had spoken with McConnell during his recovery, Paul said he had not.

"I haven't talked to him personally. I read the news reports and read about others who have spoken to him. I wish him well and I hope he gets back to work soon," Paul said.

When asked where he stands on public calls for McConnell to release a video demonstrating he is still capable of serving in the Senate, Paul said the decision belongs to McConnell.

"I think it's his personal decision to decide how to deal with the public announcements concerning his health. So, I don't really have any advice for him. I think that's something he'll have to decide," Paul said.

Paul added that people should consider that McConnell is working to recover, emphasizing that the absence is a medical one.

"I don't think he's staying out playing hookey or on vacation in the Caribbean. He's struggling. Look, I've had my differences through the years with Sen. McConnell, but his health is, you know - think of it if it was your mother or grandmother and they were sick," Paul said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is still calling on McConnell to do more to demonstrate to Kentuckians that he is capable of serving. Beshear said a video or a call to a news station would answer many of the questions people have.

