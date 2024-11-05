'I was feeling kind of anxiety': Voters headed to the polls feeling a little anxious

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With a divisive presidential race being voted on, the unknown can cause anxiety among people.

According to the American Psychological Association, 77% of adults say the nation's future is a significant source of stress.

That has voters feeling a little on edge.

"I was feeling kind of anxiety," said Andrew Farrey.

Another voter said anxiety is why it took them so long to vote.

Patrick Holley is a licensed clinical counselor, and he has noticed that anxiety around the election is even connected to family relationships.

"So it seems to be more of a conflict kind of digging in or a little fear being rejected from some people," said Holley. "Or the fear of being rejected for picking a candidate that they know they didn't approve."

For clients worried about rejection from loved ones over their voting decision, Holley tells them first to have an open conversation.

"For the people that you are to engage with to actually engage them with empathy," said Holley. "To be understanding and to be empathetic and compassionate regarding to their views."

Some voters feel that getting past the voting process is important. People feel better after they have cast their ballots.

"After voting, I feel a sense of relief. I feel like that's all I could've done," said Farrey.

Voter Albertina Ramazani added, "I feel great regardless of what cause I'm here, and I made it a choice that I wanted."

As ballots continue to be cast and counted, Holley said the next step is facing anxiety by reaching an acceptance of the election's outcome.