Incoming education commissioner opposes proposed amendment that would fund charter schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's incoming education commissioner, Dr. Robbie Fletcher, begins his job as the head of the state's Department of Education on July 1st. Not long after - in November - Kentucky will vote on an amendment that has the potential to change public education across the Commonwealth.

Constitutional Amendment 2 will let voters decide whether taxpayer money should be able to flow to private or charter schools. If ratified, lawmakers could choose whether to support private or charter school education with public funds.

Fletcher made it clear he will not support that effort.

"When I walk into the [voting] booth, I'm going to vote against the amendment," he said during a press conference on Monday. "Let me be very clear about that."

"Personally, I will vote against it because I do not believe that public funds should go to private organizations," he added.

However, Fletcher emphasized that if Kentucky votes differently than him, as a public servant, he will accept that choice.

"If the people of the Commonwealth vote for this, it will be my job, as commissioner, to help the state legislature - to help school systems, to help KDE - to implement that in the best way possible," said Fletcher.

Fletcher will assume the role of education commissioner after spending a decade as superintendent of Lawrence County schools in eastern Kentucky. He started his career as a math and science teacher before becoming an assistant principal and then a principal.

His predecessor, Jason Glass, had a tumultuous stint that included guiding schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and clashing with GOP lawmakers.

Glass came under heavy criticism from Republican lawmakers for the state education department’s inclusive LGBTQ+ stances.

Last month, Fletcher was asked by a reporter for his position on a sweeping measure enacted by GOP lawmakers last year that prevents transgender youth from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity and allows teachers to refuse to refer to them by the pronouns they use.

“No matter what their background, no matter what the decisions they make, my goal will be to love all children,” he replied.

Fletcher committed to working with lawmakers during his appearance before the Senate committee, which resonated with Republican lawmakers.

He also praised lawmakers for the two-year state spending plan they enacted recently, calling it the “best budget for education” he could recall. However, on Monday, he emphasized that he will advocate for more resources - including raises for teachers.

"I will always ask for more resources," Fletcher said. "What better investment can we have than in our children? That includes things like teacher salaries."

"If we ever get to the point where we're the top ten in the nation, I may quit advocating for teacher raises...so you'll see me a lot of times over the next two, three, four years - and maybe beyond - advocating for resources."