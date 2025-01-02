Justice Conley appointed chair of Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Supreme Court of Kentucky announced that Justice Robert B. Conley has been appointed the new chair of the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health.

“Justice Conley has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership,” Chief Justice-elect Lambert said. “I am confident that under his guidance the commission will continue to thrive and further its mission to support the judiciary in these critical efforts.”

A release from the court read that Chief Justice-elect Debra Hembree Lamber appointed Justice Conley as her successor in December.

"I am deeply honored to accept the role of chair for the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health,” Justice Conley said. “This commission represents a vital commitment to addressing the intersection of mental health and our justice system. Together, we will continue to champion innovative solutions, support individuals and families in need, and ensure that our courts are a place of compassion, fairness and understanding. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated members and partners to advance this important mission."

The announcement came from Chief Justice-elect Lambert during the KJCMH meeting in December 2024 before she if officially sworn in as chief justice of the commonwealth on Jan. 7.

"With mental health issues affecting a significant number of people involved with the court system, the Supreme Court created the statewide KJCMH in 2022 to focus on mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The commission works to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of judicial response to cases involving these needs," the release concluded.

