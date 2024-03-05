Kentuckians gather to commemorate 60th anniversary of civil rights march to Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday marked 60 years since civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. led about 10,000 people to the steps of the Kentucky Capitol. Their goal was to push lawmakers to end segregation in public accommodations. The march is also credited with pushing Kentucky to become the first state in the South to pass a Civil Rights Act.

Six decades later, a reenactment of the event was held. 90-year-old Mattie Jones, a Kentucky Civil Rights leader, led the crowd down the same road she walked 60 years ago.

"When I first came here 60 years ago, I was a young woman," Jones said. "But God has blessed me now to be in the old generation."

Jones encouraged those younger than her to remember what civil rights leaders fought for: freedom.

"Freedom is not free. And the way we buy freedom is we do what we're doing here today. We did it 60 years ago and look at where we've come this far," she said.

But Jones warned the crowd to not become complacent.

"Let's not get comfortable," she said. "Let's not think we have it made. Not think that we are free because we will not be free until all of us are free."

Kentucky's Senate Minority Floor Leader, Sen. Gerald Neal, was also at the march 60 years ago. He echoed Jones' words, saying that the fight for justice and equality is still happening at Kentucky's Capitol today.

"In the halls of Frankfort - of our government - right now, there are those who either do not understand, do not care, or are intentional about stopping what must go forward," Neal said.

Gov. Andy Beshear agreed with Neal as he condemned current legislative efforts to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

“DEI is not a four-letter word,” Beshear said. “DEI is a three-letter acronym for very important values that are found in our Bible. Diversity, equity and inclusion is about loving each other. It’s about living out the Golden Rule. ... Diversity will always make us stronger. It is an asset and never a liability.”

Beshear promised the crowd that he is ready "to veto a lot of discriminatory bills." However, his vetoes may not stand as the Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly likely have the votes to override Beshear's actions.

