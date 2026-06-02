Kentucky AG randomly selects 12 counties for post-primary election integrity inquiries

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced the random selection of 12 counties that will undergo election inquiries following the 2026 Primary Election.

Coleman reported that the counties selected are Rowan, Oldham, Franklin, Daviess, Laurel, Adair, Scott, Union, Fulton, Carroll, Floyd, and Pike.

The inquiries will be conducted by the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations to determine if any irregularities took place during the primary election, Coleman noted.

"From Pike to Fulton, our Office is committed to ensuring Kentucky's elections are free, fair, and secure," Coleman said. "Along with our election officials and law enforcement partners, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted fairly."

The Attorney General's office monitors potential election law violations throughout the year through the Election Fraud Hotline. Since January 1, the hotline received nearly 600 messages, including 155 on Election Day, according to Coleman.

After completing independent investigations of the 12 selected counties, the Department of Criminal Investigations and the Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit will present their findings to a grand jury in each audited county.

