Kentucky auditor's office tells lawmakers over $800 million in Medicaid funds may have been wasted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Staff from the Kentucky Auditor's Office testified before the state's Interim Oversight and Investigations Committee about a report alleging millions in Medicaid waste.

The report, titled "How Kentucky Failed to Prevent Over 800 Million Dollars of Medicaid Waste," alleges Kentucky made Medicaid payments at the same time as other states for the same patients.

Alex Magera of the Kentucky Auditor's Office addressed lawmakers about the findings.

"Kentucky has paid over $836 million for individuals who are also being serviced by another state's Medicaid system," Magera said.

Kentucky's Department for Medicaid Services pushed back on the report in a letter to the committee, calling it an "incomplete analysis that appears to count everyone who appeared to be enrolled in Medicaid in Kentucky and another state at the same time as wasteful spending."

The letter continued: "The auditor fails to take any steps to determine which state was actually responsible for covering those individuals or whether any duplicate payments for medical services occurred."

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which oversees Kentucky's Medicaid program, is scheduled to testify before the Investigations Committee next month, according to the committee's chairman.