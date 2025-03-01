Kentucky college students protest bills that would ban DEI programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — College students across Kentucky joined together in protest against House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 164, which are aimed at prohibiting post-secondary educational institutions, along with certain workplaces, from providing preferential treatment or benefits based on gender, race, or religion.

The "Kentucky Students for D.E.I." organized a protest at the University of Kentucky earlier today, drawing around 60 participants, including students and staff members.

Logan Robertson, a key organizer of the rally, articulated his belief that diversity, equity, and inclusion (D.E.I.) are essential components of American society.

“You can't have freedom unless you stand up for the freedom of your brothers and sisters,” he stated.

Robertson emphasized the importance of acknowledging individuals' appearances and backgrounds in college admissions and hiring processes. He argued that understanding and listening to marginalized communities is crucial for societal improvement.

“We can't improve our society, our country, our university, our most vulnerable, our most marginalized communities unless we listen to them,” he said.

While many at the rally share Robertson's views, others on campus, like his peer CJ Jones, think the DEI argument has been misrepresented.

“I don’t think D.E.I. is just a you fit a minority quota; you are immediately hired,” he said. “It sort of requires employers and universities to give everyone an equal seat at the table.”

Jones acknowledged opposing perspectives, noting that some peers believe candidates should be assessed solely on their qualifications. He expressed concern about the implications of legislation that could limit opportunities for historically discriminated groups.

“I just think we have much bigger concerns to worry about than just stripping back everything that gives people who have been historically discriminated against, for a long, long time, an equal chance to get opportunities like people like me do,” he added.

Despite differing opinions on the D.E.I. legislation, participants in the discussions highlighted the need for community support in the face of intense debate.

“It’s very important that we come together and we are unified,” Robertson remarked.

Today’s protests are part of a larger movement, with a total of eight rallies occurring across college campuses in Kentucky.