Kentucky Democratic Party delegates endorse Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Democratic Party's delegation announced on Monday their endorsement for Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee.
Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:
“Over the last four years, Vice President Kamala Harris has been a proven partner to President Joe Biden and delivered on their shared vision to level the playing field for more Americans. She has a remarkable record of public service, from tackling housing costs as a U.S. Senator to protecting consumers as California’s chief law enforcement office. Vice President Harris is ready to serve as president on Day 1 and finish the job that Joe Biden started.
“During these next few months, both Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will try to claim that there’s more that divides us than unites us, relying on fear to drive a wedge between you and your neighbor. We will prove them wrong, reject anger politics, and show that when Americans come together the possibilities for success are endless.
“Now more than ever, we must work hand in hand to elect Kamala Harris. The stakes this November — for both our beloved Commonwealth and our country — are too high.”