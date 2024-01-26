Kentucky Democrats file bill to repeal state's 'anti-trans' law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several Democrats in the Kentucky House filed a bill, House Bill 376, to repeal the state's "anti-trans" law.

In 2023, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 150, which bans gender-affirming healthcare for trans kids in Kentucky. The law also bans schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity, bans trans kids from using school bathrooms of the gender they identify with, and allows teachers to use different pronouns than the ones preferred by a student.

It also delays when students can be taught about reproductive body parts, among other things.

“No child should have to advocate for not only their basic rights but their very identity," said Rep. Sarah Stalker, (D) Louisville, one of the bill's sponsors, in a press release. "Furthermore, a law that strips children’s healthcare decisions from parents, trusted family doctors, and mental health professionals represents a gross overreach from state government.”

Rep. Adrielle Camuel, (D) Lexington, is also sponsoring the repeal bill. She tells LEX 18 News that the state's current law is "appalling."

"Appalling is the only word that I can come up with. It was cruel. It was intentional," said Camuel. "And it harmed, probably what I would consider, one of the most vulnerable communities in the state of Kentucky."

"Every Kentuckian should feel included. They should feel protected, and they should feel safe," she added. "And SB 150 did not do that."

Samuel explains that House Bill 376 would not only repeal SB 150 but would also enact protections to provide a more caring LGBTQ environment in schools.



"Schools are a safe place and [students] need to be able to feel safe to talk to [teachers] about who they are and how they see themselves - because at the end of the day, they’re kids," said Camuel. "They’re kids and they should just be kids."