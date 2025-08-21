Kentucky Democrats raise concerns about Medicaid cuts' impact on families

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Democrats are voicing concerns that Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill could make it harder for Kentucky families to have and raise children.

During a press conference in Louisville on Thursday, Democratic leaders highlighted statistics showing that half of all births in Kentucky are covered by Medicaid, raising alarm about the potential impacts on women's and children's health.

"One out of every two kids born in the state is born because it's covered by Medicaid," Representative Morgan McGarvey said.

McGarvey argued that cutting this funding would directly impact the health of Kentucky women and children. He also pointed out that as birth rates drop worldwide, Medicaid cuts could worsen the demographic trend.

"These cuts to Medicaid, they are making it harder for people to have families. They are making it harder to have children," McGarvey said.

Maternal health advocates are also raising concerns about how the cuts might limit healthcare workers' ability to provide comprehensive care to their patients.

"It's impacting the care that we are able to provide. It puts limitations on being able to care for people when they are showing up at your doorstep due to the systematic barriers that they have," Dr. Ana'Neicia Williams, a maternal health advocate, said.

However, not all lawmakers share this perspective.

Rep. Andy Barr has repeatedly stated that Trump's legislative package will strengthen Medicaid by eliminating fraud and abuse, ensuring that people who need Medicaid resources will receive them.

