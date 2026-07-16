Kentucky expands concealed carry licenses to adults under 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's House Bill 312 is now in effect, allowing adults ages 18 to 20 to apply for a provisional concealed carry license in the state.

Before the law, adults under 21 could not obtain a concealed carry license. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, but lawmakers overrode that veto.

The new law requires applicants to pass a background check and complete firearms training before receiving a provisional license. Matt Osborne with the United States Concealed Carry Association said that training includes both classroom instruction and range time to help prepare people to carry a firearm responsibly.

"If you are not willing to have the education to get the training to have the responsibility to carry a firearm, then you have no business being around firearms," said Osborne. "You want to set a very high bar for those who are going to apply for and if they pass, to be granted a provisional permit to concealed carry in the state of Kentucky."

Osborne said the new law does not change where firearms are prohibited under state law, including schools and other restricted locations.

The provisional license is only valid in Kentucky and expires when the permit holder turns 21.