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Kentucky General Assembly overrides governor's veto of House Bill 1

Kentucky Legislature
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - The exterior photo of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., is shown on April 7, 2021. Kentucky lawmakers took aim Wednesday, March 2,3 2022, at reversing the state's chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect, passing a sweeping measure to bolster prevention and oversight efforts. The bill won 94-0 final passage in the House, sending the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Kentucky Legislature
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FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky General Assembly has overridden the governor's veto of House Bill 1, paving the way for the law to take effect and potentially unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in federal education funding for students across the commonwealth, according to Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens, R-Greensburg.

"Now that House Bill 1 will become law, Kentucky students will have access to potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in federal support to help meet their individual educational needs. That is a significant opportunity, and one we should all be working together to maximize," Givens said.

Under the law, no public dollars are directed to any particular school. Instead, contributions flow to scholarship granting organizations, which then provide scholarships directly to eligible students and families, including those served by public schools, Givens added.

Following the override, Givens called on the governor to set aside his opposition and join efforts to maximize the law's impact for Kentucky students.

"I believe I speak for the majority of the General Assembly, as well as families and educators across the commonwealth, in calling on the Governor to join us in supporting this effort. If we are serious about putting students first, then we should be just as serious about ensuring every available dollar is brought back home to Kentucky," Givens said.

Givens specifically encouraged the governor and others to contribute to a scholarship granting organization, pointing to a $1,700 federal tax credit available for such contributions.

"So I would again encourage the Governor, and anyone who cares about Kentucky's future, to take part. Write a $1,700 check to a scholarship granting organization of your choice utilizing the $1,700 federal tax credit and help demonstrate that we value investing as many federal dollars in Kentucky students as we can," Givens said.

Givens closed with a direct appeal to former opponents of the legislation.

"This is about expanding opportunity, empowering families and making sure Kentucky is positioned to benefit from every resource available to us. Now is the time to come together and make that happen as successfully as possible. If you were an opponent before, there is time to be a proponent now," Givens said.

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