Kentucky House passes school 'moment of silence' bill, raising concerns about forced prayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The start of each day at public schools in Kentucky would look different if a bill that requires a “moment of silence or reflection” becomes law.

House Bill 96 passed the Kentucky House on Wednesday and is now headed to the Kentucky Senate.



Kentucky Democrats offered a sharp rebuke to the bill on Wednesday, with one lawmaker calling it a way to “push prayer into public schools” and another calling it “unnecessary Christian posturing.”



The one to two-minute period would start the school day. The bill requires students to sit quietly during the period, suggesting they meditate or pray. Teachers can’t instruct students on how they spend the time, leaving that up to students.

Corey Shapiro, the legal director for the ACLU of Kentucky said their fear is students will feel pressure to pray like others in their classroom.

“So we think the bill is absolutely unnecessary,” Shapiro said. “It will only exacerbate feelings of exclusion and feelings of intimidation and potential uncomfortableness for kids who don’t necessarily want to pray.”

Lexington Chabad Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said the problem raised by opponents of the bill is answered by the text of the bill itself. He pointed out how the bill would direct teachers to have students ask their parents about how to use the moment of silence/reflection.

“The idea that a rabbi is a cheerleader for a bill that is promoting another religion in schools is, I think, silly,” Litvin said. “This is not a slippery slope at all, these bills are written extremely specifically.”

Litvin initially suggested the bill to lawmakers two years ago after hearing concerns from parents, he said.

“I want each and every student to start their day by reflecting on what gives meaning to their lives,” Litvin said.

It would remind students of a sense of purpose for themselves and their classmates, he said.

Representative Daniel Grossberg, who is also Jewish, said on the House floor that the bill opens the door to forced religious practices at public schools.

“Although I could never live without my faith, I couldn't sleep at night if I thought I was forcing it upon your children. I ask you not to force yours upon ours,” Grossberg said. “This bill is a threat not just to my community which nearly universally opposes it - but to every dissenting believer in the Commonwealth.”