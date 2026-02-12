Kentucky lawmakers propose 25-foot buffer zone law for first responders

(LEX 18) — Kentucky legislators are considering a new law that would create a 25-foot protective buffer zone around first responders performing their duties, with penalties escalating from misdemeanors to felonies for repeat offenders.

Senate Bill 104, introduced in the 2026 legislative session and sponsored by Sen. Matt Nunn (R), would make it illegal to approach within 25 feet of police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders after receiving a verbal warning to stay back. The proposed legislation aims to protect emergency personnel from interference, threats or harassment while they work.

"This creates a very clear standard in my opinion, and that's necessary to again ensure those first responders perform their duties," Nunn stated.

Under the bill, a person would be guilty of "impeding a first responder" if they knowingly violate a verbal warning and approach or remain within the 25-foot zone with intent to interfere with duties, threaten physical harm or harass the responder.

The legislation defines harassment as intentionally engaging in conduct that causes or intends to cause substantial emotional distress to a first responder and serves no legitimate purpose.

"This ensures that the men and women who serve our Commonwealth everyday, protect and serve our Commonwealth everyday can do so without any interference, any impediments, that way they can go home safely everyday, and the people they are protecting and serving get the best and most efficient and effective treatment," Nunn added.

First responders covered under the proposed law include traditional emergency personnel as well as probation officers, parole officers, university police and airport police officers.

Penalties would increase with each violation. A first offense would be classified as a Class B misdemeanor, while second and third offenses would become Class A misdemeanors. Any subsequent violations would be charged as Class D felonies.

"This would create that halo and that space that can protect people as they do their jobs and they have hard jobs to do," Sen. Lindsey Tichenor (R) said.

The bill passed the committee nine votes to two.

