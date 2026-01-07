Newly proposed Kentucky bill would establish ‘Charlie Kirk Day’ on activist's birthday

(LEX 18) — Kentucky legislators have introduced a bill to establish Oct. 14 as Charlie Kirk Day in the Commonwealth, honoring the conservative activist who was assassinated in September 2025.

Senate Bill 31, filed in the Kentucky General Assembly, would designate Kirk's birthday as an annual day of remembrance. The legislation describes Kirk as "the preeminent voice of a generation" who inspired millions of young Americans to engage in civic discourse and champion conservative principles.

Kirk, who was 31 when he died, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at age 18. The organization grew from a grassroots campus effort into a well-funded national organization with affiliated groups including Turning Point Action and TPUSA Faith.

"Charlie Kirk became a martyr for truth and liberty, enduring personal and professional attacks with an unwavering resolve to expose corruption, challenge prevailing narratives, and uphold objective reality in the face of censorship and cultural decay," the bill states.

The legislation highlights Kirk's media presence, noting he hosted "The Charlie Kirk Show" on talk radio and appeared regularly on conservative outlets. He spoke at major political conferences including the 2024 Republican National Convention and the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference.

The bill describes Kirk as "a vocal and unapologetic Christian" who embodied Christian heritage and publicly proclaimed his faith in Jesus Christ. It also characterizes him as a free speech advocate who fought against suppression by technology companies, university indoctrination, and government overreach.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, and two children.

If passed, the legislation would encourage Kentuckians to reflect on Kirk's principles on Oct. 14, participate in educational events promoting civic engagement, and honor his legacy, the bill read.