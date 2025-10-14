Kentucky lawmakers propose state holiday honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk

(LEX 18) — Two Kentucky lawmakers want to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk with a state holiday. Republican Senator Steve Rawlings and Representative T.J. Roberts want to designate Oct. 14 as "Charlie Kirk Day" in Kentucky.

Kirk was born on Oct. 14, 1993 and became a prominent conservative voice before his assassination in September.

The lawmakers say Kirk inspired millions of young Americans to engage in politics and defend free speech.

They plan to file the legislation when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in 2026.