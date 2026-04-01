Kentucky lawmakers send bill banning three-cueing reading instruction, teacher misconduct NDAs to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Legislation aimed at improving literacy instruction and strengthening policies against teacher misconduct in Kentucky has been delivered to the governor.

House Bill 253, sponsored by Representative James Tipton, prohibits the "three-cueing" teaching method by the 2029-2030 school year. The measure shifts early literacy education to the "science of reading," which focuses on five essential components: phonetic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension, according to a press release from the Kentucky House Majority Caucus.

“High-quality early literacy instruction is at the foundation of a successful education system. Our Commonwealth’s and our nation’s experience has proven three-cueing to be ineffective and detrimental to the long-term learning outcomes of our students. HB 253 would prohibit this instruction method in our schools and in our teacher preparatory programs to ensure that we focus on the ‘science of reading’ and lead our students to reading proficiency,” Tipton said.

The bill includes a delayed implementation to allow more than 19,000 elementary school teachers and administrators to receive support and training for the new curriculum, the release read.

“Through the three-cueing model, a student is taught to memorize what a word looks like, most often associated with pictures and hints,” Tipton said. “If you teach a student to memorize what ten words look like, they will know how to read ten words. But if you teach them ten sounds through phonetics, they will speak and read thousands of words. It is time that we teach our students how to read and comprehend instead of memorizing and guessing."

The Senate amended the bill to include measures addressing teacher misconduct, the release detailed. The legislation prohibits schools from entering nondisclosure agreements when misconduct with a minor or student is involved. It also establishes hiring and retention policies to protect against hiring individuals with a history of misconduct involving students.

“Strong literacy instruction is one of the most important foundations we can give Kentucky students,” Senator Steve West said. “House Bill 253 helps ensure our classrooms use proven, research-based methods to teach reading while also strengthening safeguards to protect students. I was proud to carry this legislation on the Senate floor and appreciate Rep. Tipton’s leadership in bringing it forward."

The Senate attached an emergency clause to the legislation, meaning House Bill 253 will take effect immediately if signed into law.