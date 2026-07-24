Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman elected chair of National Lieutenant Governors Association

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has been elected chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) for the 2026-2027 term.

A press release from Coleman's office detailed that Coleman was chosen by her fellow lieutenant governors at the organization's 2026 annual meeting in Denver. As chair, she will lead NLGA's strategic efforts, guide bipartisan partnerships across state lines, and work to enhance the effectiveness of state and territorial governments.

"NLGA provides a trusted forum for the nation's lieutenant governors to come together, exchange ideas and best practices, and learn from one another," Coleman said. "I'm honored that my peers have elected me to serve as chair of this distinguished organization. As chair of NLGA, I look forward to bringing my style of Kentucky leadership to this national association, working with lieutenant governors from across the country to bring practical, people-focused solutions to state government."

Coleman is the fourth NLGA chair to come from Kentucky since the organization was founded in 1962. Former Kentucky Gov. Martha Layne Collins, the state's only female governor, also served as NLGA chair and was the first woman to hold the role, the release read.

Per NLGA bylaws, Coleman will serve as chair until the next annual meeting in June 2027.

NLGA is a professional, nonpartisan, nonprofit association for lieutenant governors and officials first in line of succession in the states and U.S. territories. More information is available at nlga.us.