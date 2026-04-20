Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman running for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced on Monday morning that she is officially running for governor.

Coleman, during her press conference, reiterated the good she sees in Kentuckians and went on to describe how Governor Beshear asked her to serve as his lieutenant.

"So today, I declare my candidacy for the next governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Coleman exclaimed.

Coleman went on to highlight the importance of schools, stating that "we have to put kids first."

"We should aspire for a Kentucky where every child has a fair shot," Coleman added. "I will not stop until Pre-K is a reality for every Kentucky family."

"Kentucky’s economy is leading the nation. I’m proud that the Beshear-Coleman administration has created nearly 70,000 jobs and generated over $45 billion of investment in the Commonwealth," Coleman noted during her announcement.

Further, Coleman went on to address the importance of healthcare stating, "And when we talk about healthcare - let me be clear - that includes mental health. All Kentuckians - from our biggest cities to our smallest towns, should have access to the mental health resources they need. As Lt. Governor, I delivered $40 million in federal funding for school-based mental health services."

"I can promise you this, this campaign will be about people over politics," Coleman said.

"So, in the name of meeting people where they are and helping them to be better tomorrow than they are today. In knowing that we stand on the shoulders of the ones who came before us, and in recognition that it is our responsibility to cultivate the next generation of leaders, I say: Let’s do this, Kentucky!," Coleman concluded.

Watch Coleman's full announcement below: