Kentucky political expert comments on the impact of Fancy Farm ahead of Saturday's picnic

FANCY FARM, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For the 146th year in a row, the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is set to return to Graves County, Kentucky on Saturday, bringing back the iconic smell of mutton and the sound of political cheers.

The picnic has long been considered Kentucky's political kickoff event for the upcoming elections, and just like in years past, political hopefuls will take the stage this weekend and face the roar of the crowd.

According to a political science expert, if the candidates speaking are smart, they'll follow one important rule.

"You know, the rule of Fancy Farm is similar to the rule in a debate or a rule in a speech, it's do no harm," said University of Kentucky political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss.

Voss said in today's digital world, an old-school political picnic, at least the event itself, doesn't matter much to voters.

"Fancy Farm itself doesn't reach a lot of people," he said. "And most of the ones who are watching the political show already know how they're voting. So, Fancy Farm itself doesn't matter."

Voss said what does matter is what makes it out of Fancy Farm: the little bits that end up on the news or on social media. Voss said a clip that goes viral can make a big difference politically, but that's usually bad news for the political candidate involved.

"Usually, that means it's bad things that can make the difference. When someone messes up, when someone says something controversial, that's the snippet from Fancy Farm that's actually going to penetrate out into the households where undecided voters are," said Voss.

Saturday's event will host the following speakers with Dave Baker as the emcee:

