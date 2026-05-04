Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr touts Trump endorsement on campaign trail

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The day before the Kentucky Derby, President Donald Trump endorsed Congressman Andy Barr in Kentucky's Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

On Monday, Barr made stops across Kentucky touting the endorsement.

"President Trump sees what the people of Kentucky - around this commonwealth - are seeing," Barr told his supporters in Manchester.

Trump's backing is significant in the state where he has consistently won by wide margins. Barr said the president's support sends a clear message to Republican voters.

"The fact that he signaled to Republicans all across the commonwealth he needs me - and with all respect, not my opponents - in the US senate, it means the world," Barr said. "But we're not going to take anything for granted. We're going to work hard over these next two weeks to earn every single Republican vote that we can to make sure we can get the job done for President Trump, yes - but also for the people of Kentucky."

Trump's endorsement also prompted candidate Nate Morris to exit the race. Morris dropped out Friday and endorsed Barr — despite spending months attacking him on the campaign trail. Barr said he welcomes Morris's support.

"We've been friends for 20 years. Obviously, this has been a tough and hard-fought campaign, but I'm very grateful for his endorsement here in the end. And I appreciate that he has sent a clear message to all of his supporters to support Andy Barr on Election Day," Barr said.

One candidate remaining in the race is Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron told supporters Monday that he is confident he will win the nomination.

"I feel confident now more than ever that I am going to be the Republican nominee on May 19th and it's because of you. It's because you care about your kids and grandkids and you want to see them have every opportunity to thrive in this commonwealth and this country," Cameron said.

Democrats also have a crowded primary field for the U.S. Senate seat. Election Day is May 19.