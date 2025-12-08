Kentucky Rep. Deanna Gordon suspends congressional campaign, will run for state house

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Representative Deanna Frazier Gordon announced she will suspend her congressional campaign and instead file for reelection to her state house seat in District 81.

A news release read that Gordon said the decision comes after reflecting on where she believes she can make the greatest impact for Kentucky.

"When I entered the congressional race, it was because I believe strongly in fighting for Kentucky values and helping move our country forward," Gordon said. "But over the past several weeks, it has become clear to me that my work in Frankfort isn't finished. My district, and our Commonwealth, are facing critical challenges, and while I won't be in the fight for the 6th District Congressional seat, I'll be in the fight for the 81st District in Madison County and for Kentucky."

Gordon expressed appreciation to the volunteers, donors and community members who supported her during the congressional campaign.

"I am humbled by the encouragement, prayers, and support so many have shown me," she said. "I'll be filing for re-election to the State House, and I am committed to giving everything I have to the work ahead, just like I have always done."

Gordon emphasized her commitment to conservative leadership in Kentucky.

"Kentucky needs principled leaders who can push back on Andy Beshear, strengthen our economy, protect families, and ensure government remains accountable," she said. "While the path I am choosing doesn't take me to Washington to accomplish these goals, with continued support and hard work, it will put me back in Frankfort where principled, conservative, business leadership is sorely needed."

