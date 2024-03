(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Senate passed Bill 249, which would require sex offenders to use their real names on social media.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Lindsey Tichenor of the 6th district, who says the bill will "make efforts to protect the community from online sexual predators."

According to officials, if violated, offenders can face a Class A misdemeanor for the first offense and a Class D felony for subsequent violations.