Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers to seek reelection in 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers announced that he will seek reelection for the 25th Senate District in 2024.

“I will be honored and hope to continue representing District 25,” said Stivers in a statement. “We’ve done a lot of good things in the 25th Senate District and across Kentucky. We’ve begun decreasing the state income tax in a measured way to get us to zero, allocated record funding toward the education of our children, and made concerted efforts toward building a qualified workforce, which creates even greater opportunity for more quality jobs.”

The 25th Senate District includes Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley, and Whitley Counties.