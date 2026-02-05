Kentucky Senate race wide open as new poll shows most voters still undecided

(LEX 18) — A new poll shows Kentucky's 2026 U.S. Senate race remains wide open in both parties, with large numbers of undecided voters creating opportunities for candidates to make their case to Kentuckians.

The independent Emerson College poll released today reveals competitive primary races on both sides, with no clear frontrunners emerging and significant portions of voters still making up their minds.

In the Republican primary, state Rep. Andy Barr leads with 23.7% support, followed closely by former Attorney General Daniel Cameron at 20.7% and businessman Nate Morris at 14.0%. However, 37.7% of Republican voters remain undecided, indicating the race is far from settled.

The Democratic primary shows former state Rep. Charles Booker leading with 30.1%, while former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath trails at 18.7%. An even larger portion of Democratic voters - 43.4% - have not yet chosen a candidate.

The economy dominates voter concerns across party lines, with 38.8% of respondents identifying it as their most important issue. Healthcare follows as a priority for 14.5% of voters, while 13.5% cite threats to democracy as their top concern.

The high number of undecided voters in both primaries suggests candidates have significant opportunities to connect with Kentucky communities and address local concerns throughout the campaign season.

Primary elections are scheduled for May 2026, with the general election following in November.