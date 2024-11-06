Reactions come in after Amendment 2 fails

Reactions are coming in after Amendment 2 failed in Kentucky on Tuesday.

Kentucky Students First released a statement on Tuesday evening following the failure of Amendment 2 on Election Day.

The statement reads:

Our coalition of parents, educators, and concerned Kentuckians fought hard to change the status quo protected by Kentucky’s education special interests. Though the results may not have been in our favor, this campaign has been a powerful force for standing up to the Kentucky education bureaucracy. Perpetuating the low performance of Kentucky’s education system is a disservice to our children and our Commonwealth. Kentucky students deserve better, and our resolve to serve students over systems remains unchanged.



Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Kentucky voters have once again definitively stated that public dollars belong only in public schools,” said Governor Beshear. “It is time our legislative leaders recognize the will of the people and get serious about ensuring that every Kentucky child gets a world-class public education—that means they should immediately get to work fully funding our public schools, including a raise in educator pay to address the teacher shortage and enacting universal pre-K for every Kentucky four-year-old.”



The Kentucky Education Association also released the following statement regarding the defeat: