Reactions come in after Amendment 2 fails

Reactions are coming in after Amendment 2 failed in Kentucky on Tuesday.
Kentucky Students First released a statement on Tuesday evening following the failure of Amendment 2 on Election Day.
The statement reads:
Our coalition of parents, educators, and concerned Kentuckians fought hard to change the status quo protected by Kentucky’s education special interests. Though the results may not have been in our favor, this campaign has been a powerful force for standing up to the Kentucky education bureaucracy. Perpetuating the low performance of Kentucky’s education system is a disservice to our children and our Commonwealth. Kentucky students deserve better, and our resolve to serve students over systems remains unchanged.
Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement on Tuesday:
“Kentucky voters have once again definitively stated that public dollars belong only in public schools,” said Governor Beshear. “It is time our legislative leaders recognize the will of the people and get serious about ensuring that every Kentucky child gets a world-class public education—that means they should immediately get to work fully funding our public schools, including a raise in educator pay to address the teacher shortage and enacting universal pre-K for every Kentucky four-year-old.”
The Kentucky Education Association also released the following statement regarding the defeat:
Tonight, the voters of Kentucky have spoken loudly and clearly that they value and support their local public schools by defeating Ballot Amendment 2. Public schools are the heart and soul of every community across the commonwealth, and tonight’s results confirm that voters want public tax dollars devoted solely to public school resources.
The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) proudly acknowledges the vital role that KEA members, our allies, and our communities played in the defeat of Ballot Amendment 2. This victory is a testament to the collective efforts of educators, parents, and community allies who rallied together to protect our constitution and the rights of all Kentuckians.
KEA members engaged in grassroots advocacy in all 171 school districts and 120 counties across the commonwealth, sharing facts, mobilizing supporters, and educating voters on the devastating consequences amendment 2 would have on our communities. This grassroots movement underscores KEA’s commitment to ensuring that every student in Kentucky has access to a quality education free from discriminatory barriers.
KEA members celebrate this achievement as a victory for equity, fairness, and economic justice in our public education system. It reinforces the belief that when Kentuckians unite for a common cause, we can stand firm and demand that our laws and principles reflect the values of our communities. KEA members remain dedicated to advocating for policies that prioritize the needs of students, parents, educators, and public schools, and will continue to work tirelessly to protect, improve, and defend public education in Kentucky.