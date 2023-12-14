Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses redistricting lawsuit

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled to dismiss state Democrats' challenge to election maps.

Democrats accused state Republicans of gerrymandering election districts with their latest district maps, making it easier for Republicans to win seats.

The case made it to the high court, where it was dismissed Thursday.

Secretary of State Michael Adams released the following:

“I’m pleased that today, in Graham v. Adams, our nonpartisan Supreme Court overwhelmingly rejected the Kentucky Democratic Party’s reckless, frivolous and hypocritical lawsuit that sought to impose a different set of election rules through the courts, following Democrats’ loss of legislative control that they had previously won for decades under those very rules.”



The Supreme Court found that the new district lines did not break the state constitution's rules.

Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson, and Rachel Roberts released a joint statement following the decision: