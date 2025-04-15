KY federal delegation expresses support for Beshear's major disaster declaration request

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's federal delegation expressed its support for Beshear's request for a major disaster declaration in Kentucky following the severe storms that resulted in flooding.

The following letter, sent to President Donald Trump, was released by the Office of Senator Mitch McConnell:

This storm system produced historic levels of precipitation, with some portions of the Commonwealth receiving more than a foot of rain in just a few days. Excessive rainfall caused deadly flash flooding across the Commonwealth, prompting significant rescue efforts due to blocked roads from high water, mudslides, and downed trees. Several rivers and lakes crested at near-record levels, leading entire communities to evacuate to higher ground. Tragically, several Kentuckians are confirmed dead. Hundreds of homes and businesses have been impacted. Critical infrastructure has been severely damaged, and some Kentuckians were stranded without power or safe drinking water. On April 2, 2025, Governor Beshear issued a State of Emergency. Federal, state, and local authorities have been working overtime assisting with water rescues, debris removal, and emergency infrastructure repairs. However, further federal assistance is necessary given the widespread nature of this disaster.

Notably, the delegation includes U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Representatives Hal Rogers (KY-05), Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Andy Barr (KY-06), James Comer (KY-01), Thomas Massie (KY-04), and Morgan McGarvey (KY-03).

