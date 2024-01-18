KY legislators get CPR, AED training, raise awareness about emergency preparedness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky legislators, American Heart Association staff, advocates, and volunteers met Thursday, to get training from Shelby County EMS on CPR and AEDs. In 2023, House Bill 331 was signed, requiring emergency medical preparedness plans in Kentucky schools and the ability to locate AEDs. Representative Ruth Ann Palumbo says these types of emergencies are increasing among youth.

Representative Palumbo says, "We are learning that so many young people are having cardiac arrest at school or at their sports activities, so this is an education process, and we want to make sure that there is safety at the schools where there is an AED available."

17-year-old Alexis Loveless can remember her cardiac event in middle school.

Alexis Loveless

She says, "When I was in seventh grade, I was shadowing a local high school when I suffered a cardiac event and survived. I am a competitive athlete, and I was withdrawn from sports at that time."

Loveless is a competitive dancer. Her story is unique because when she had her event, no emergency plans were in place.

She explains, "When I had my event there was no response which I was in VFib, but my heart reset itself which is amazing that my body was able to do that."

Loveless had two successful heart surgeries and was even able to compete in a world championship. Now, she's supporting the bill and raising awareness about the importance of training and emergency planning.

Alexis Loveless

"Just reminding them that it is a real problem, and it does happen in kids and teenagers and athletes, people who are completely seemingly healthy,” says Loveless.

Representative Palumbo wants people to know that these steps are a lot simpler to learn than people may realize. She wants people to know that the more people in schools and in the community that have this training, the better off students will be.

She says, "People need to be aware that this could happen to their child or their family member."

In 2023, House Bill 331 was signed, bringing AEDs into Kentucky middle and high schools. Now, House Bill 169 will work to get them added to elementary schools.

