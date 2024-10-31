Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams answers Election Day voting booth questions

(LEX 18) — LEX 18 asked Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams some frequently asked Election Day voting booth questions, and here are his answers.

Q: Can you wear candidate merch to vote?

A: "The First Amendment protects political speech. There's nothing that's more pure constitutionally protected political speech than putting on a shirt, or a hat, or a button, or a bumper sticker for your candidate. That's totally permissible. The point of this law is to prevent people from being harassed when they're trying to vote. So don't harass anybody."

Q: Can you campaign for your candidate at the polls?

A: "We do not permit electioneering at the polls - within 100 feet of the polls. What that means is you can, if you choose, wear a Trump cap or a Harris t-shirt. That's perfectly fine. Just don't nag people. Leave them alone. Let them do their thing. Don't try to win votes in line. That's not the place for that."

Q: Can you take a ballot selfie?

A: "Selfies are not prohibited. If you want to do a ballot selfie. We're not encouraging them. But they're also not against the law."

Q: Can you bring in notes, like a marked-up sample ballot?

A: "This is an open-book test. You can take notes with you. It's permitted. Take your sample ballot with you. Mark it up before you go, do your research, find out who's running."

For more information on voting or to find your polling location, go to Polling Locations - State Board of Elections.