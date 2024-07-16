Lawmakers celebrate 'Ethan's Law' aimed to protect Kentucky's cats and dogs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, advocates and lawmakers celebrated a new law that seeks to better protect cats and dogs in Kentucky.

Ethan's Law is named after Ethan the dog, who captured the hearts of many as he recovered from severe neglect in 2021. The Kentucky Humane Society nursed him back from the brink of death as he weighed only 38 pounds instead of the 90 pounds expected for a dog of his size.

Since his recovery, Ethan and his family have come to testify in Frankfort for better animal protection laws in Kentucky. The finished product is a law that charges a person with a Class D felony every time they torture a dog or cat. Before, a person would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor on the first offense and a Class D felony after that.

Ethan's Law also enhances the definition of torture as the “intentional infliction of or subjection to extreme physical pain or serious injury or death to a dog or cat, motivated by intent or wanton disregard that causes, increases, or prolongs the pain or suffering of the dog or cat, including serious physical injury or infirmity.”

Ethan’s owner, Jeff Callaway, said he's happy to know that his beloved dog will help many other animals in Kentucky.

"The statistics are overwhelming. And I think it helped to have a name and a face that people could put with it," said Callaway. "And if that's the reason that Ethan's life was saved - to make cats' and dogs' lives better in Kentucky - then I'm proud and honored that we put his name on there."

"It makes me feel good because, you know, they don't have a voice of their own," he added. "They can't advocate on their own. So, it takes us to step up."

Rep. Susan Witten, who sponsored Ethan’s Law, and other state leaders emphasized that the law will make Kentucky a better place for everyone because research suggests that people who abuse animals are more likely to hurt people.

"The Kentucky State Police's 2023 crime report saw a 35% annual increase over 2022 in reported animal cruelty cases," said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

“These animals suffer broken bones, starvation, even impalement," he added.