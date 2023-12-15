'I've done my time': Longtime Republican state Senator Damon Thayer won't seek reelection in 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sen. Damon Thayer, the longest-serving Republican to hold the majority floor leader role in the Kentucky Senate, will not seek re-election.

"I just think that sometimes it’s best to leave a little too soon than to stay too long," Thayer said. "At the end of my term, a year from now, it’ll be 22 years in the Kentucky State Senate. Twelve as Majority Floor Leader."

"It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege, and I just feel like it’s time for me to step out of this role and work on some of my private sector business interests - and see what else is out there for me," he added.

The Georgetown Republican, who has a year remaining in his current term, said he believes the timing is right for a change.

"I put my heart and soul into this job. Whether people agree or disagree with my positions on the issues, they should know that I have put everything into this job," Thayer said. "I just feel like after 22 years, I’ve done my time and I want to step off the treadmill a little bit and see what awaits in the next chapter of my life."

"I want to choose my own time and write my own chapter and the best way for me to do that was to step away," he added.

But is he done with politics? Not exactly.

"I’m going to be very involved on the campaign side," said Thayer. "I’m going to be focusing on friends that I have made here - people who reflect my brand of conservative values - trying to get them elected and re-elected. I’m going to be helping with campaigning and fundraising and strategy."

And Thayer is not closing the door on his own political future.

"I’m not going to rule out the opportunity or the chance to maybe run for higher office someday," said Thayer. "That’s not a plan, but I would keep those options open."

Thayer specified that a federal office is appealing to him. However, he would only run if the position was an open seat because he thinks the Republicans in Kentucky's federal delegation are currently doing good work.

The governor's office is also something Thayer is interested in.

"There’s going be an open seat for governor in four years and that's certainly something I’d be interested in," said Thayer.

"I think I have the profile of a candidate who could be compelling to run for higher office - with my background and my conservative beliefs and the region I represent. But it may or may not happen," he added. "And if it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world for me."

But for now, Thayer said his focus is on finishing his term in office.

"I intend to pursue my job, representing [the 17th Senate District] and acting as majority leader for my caucus, with the same energy and enthusiasm and vigor as they’ve come to expect over the last 21 years," said Thayer.

In the legislature, Thayer gained a reputation as a leading advocate for Kentucky’s thoroughbred racing, bourbon and tourism industries. He supported legislation for wagering on historical racing machines — a lucrative revenue source tapped into by the state’s racetracks. Historical racing machines allow people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races. The games typically show video of condensed horse races. The tracks have reinvested some of the revenue to make Kentucky’s horse racing circuit more competitive.

He backed a measure to phase out the property tax on the value of barrels of aging spirits — a key issue for bourbon producers. And he secured $75 million for tourism recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thayer’s conservative credentials included support for right-to-work legislation and repeal of prevailing wage. He supported a tax overhaul in 2022 that will phase out individual income taxes in Kentucky.

"Collectively, I’m really proud of what we’ve done as a Republican super-majority in the House and in the Senate to improve the business climate in Kentucky," said Thayer. "We cut taxes three times. We passed Right-to-Work. We reformed Worker’s Compensation, Unemployment Insurance, and we’ve repealed the prevailing wage to save taxpayer dollars on those projects. I’m proud of those collective efforts."

"My proudest individual bill would be Senate Bill 2 from 2013, which completely reformed and put on the path to solvency the state retirement system for state employees," added Thayer. "I’m really proud of that. We had a Democrat governor, Steve Beshear, that year and we had a Democrat House. We had to work with them to get the bill passed and that’s probably my proudest singular achievement."

Thayer's announcement to not seek re-election surprised many in Kentucky's political circles. Thayer said while he appreciates the response he has received; he believes nobody is indispensable. Himself included.

"I appreciate the nice things people said about me. I appreciate the mean things people said about me because it means I’ve been living rent-free in their head and I kind of like that," said Thayer. "But there are other people who can do the job of state senator from the 17th District. There are other talented people who can be floor leader."

Thayer thinks Sen. Julie Raque Adams, the current caucus chair, would do a good job as floor leader.

"I think she absolutely has the skill-set and the personality to do the job. She is very intuitive to the personalities of our members - more so than I am because she’s an empath and I’m not. And I think that would serve her and the caucus well," Thayer said. "So, I’ve encouraged her to give it a thought."

Thayer's current term ends in December 2024. His district includes Grant and Scott counties and portions of Fayette and Kenton counties.