Sen. Mitch McConnell released from rehabilitation center, continues recovery at home

(LEX NEWS) — Update: Aug. 6 at 4:20 p.m.

Charles Booker, the Democratic nominee for the US Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Mitch McConnell, released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding McConnell's release from a rehabilitation center.

A statement has been released stating Mitch McConnell has been discharged to rehab at home. I’m glad to see this update.



Now let's hear from him. Kentuckians deserve more than another written statement. They deserve to hear directly from their senator about his recovery and his ability to continue serving. Andy Barr claims he has McConnell's ear. If that's true, stop speaking for him and start urging him to speak to the people of Kentucky. (Andy Barr), will you stand up for your constituents or protect Mitch McConnell?”





Original Story:

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he has been discharged from a rehabilitation center and will continue his recovery from home.

In a statement released Thursday, the Kentucky Republican said he left the rehabilitation facility earlier in the day and will follow his doctors' recommendations as he continues treatment.

“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home,” McConnell said. “Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff.”

McConnell said he will maintain an intensive physical therapy schedule during the Senate’s state work period while continuing to stay engaged in Senate matters.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” he said.

The statement marks the latest update on McConnell’s health and recovery, as the longtime Kentucky senator said he plans to remain involved in legislative work while recovering at home.