Most new Kentucky voters in February registered as Independent, data reveals

(LEX 18) — Kentucky's newest voters are rejecting the two major political parties ahead of the May 19 primary election, according to new data from Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Of 2,606 net new registrants in February, nearly two-thirds registered under other political affiliations — mostly as Independent — rather than as Republicans or Democrats, according to a press release.

"Independents are out-registering Republicans and Democrats, leading up to party primaries in which Independents cannot vote," Adams said. "It's no wonder that both Republican and Democratic legislators are filing bills to open our primaries to Independents."

According to the release, overall voter registration in Kentucky rose by 6,777 in February. During the same period, 4,171 voters were removed from the rolls, including 3,476 who were deceased, 327 felony convicts, 237 who moved out of state, 63 adjudged mentally incompetent, 27 who voluntarily de-registered, 23 non-citizens, and 18 duplicate registrations.

Data revealed the following:



Republicans make up 48% of the Kentucky electorate, with 1,604,469 registered voters. Republican registration grew by 1,174 voters in February, a 0.07% increase.

Democrats account for 41% of the electorate, with 1,373,995 registered voters. Democratic registration fell by 261 voters, a 0.02% decrease.

The release states that voters registered under other political affiliations — mostly Independent — total 376,201, making up 11% of the electorate. That category saw the largest proportional growth, rising by 1,693 voters, a 0.45% increase.