'No better choice to contrast President Biden': Sen. Mitch McConnell brings Sen. Katie Britt to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his decision to step down as Republican leader, there has been speculation about whether he will run for re-election. But during a visit to the University of Louisville on Tuesday, McConnell did not address any of that. Instead, he spoke highly of U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, who took part in the McConnell Center's distinguished lecture series.

McConnell called Britt the perfect choice to respond to President Biden's State of the Union address this year.

"There is no better choice to contrast President Biden and his policies,” McConnell said.

While Britt received a significant amount of criticism for her rebuttal speech, McConnell believes "she put a microphone to the thoughts and concerns of millions of Americans’ frustrations."

Britt returned the praises, thanking him for his leadership to the country.

"You all see it here in the great state of Kentucky," she said. "But he's truly one of a kind. A statesman - not only of a generation, but of a century. Someone whose impact will be felt not just now, but for generations to come."

Britt spoke about the platform McConnell has helped provide for her, as a new U.S. Senator. She joined McConnell's leadership team as an adviser in 2023. That's a group that often includes high ranking Republican leaders in Congress.

Britt explained that McConnell gave her opportunities to talk about the things that matter most to her after she shared her experience of currently raising children in America.

"Leader McConnell looked at me and said you're right," Britt said. "You have a unique voice and it's a voice we need to hear."