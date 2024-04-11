Petition filed to attempt to force vote on rape, incest exceptions to KY’s abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sponsor of Hadley's law filed a discharge petition to force a Senate vote on exceptions to Kentucky’s abortion ban.

The bill would allow legal abortion in cases of rape and incest, nonviable pregnancies, and medical emergencies.

"I’m filing this discharge petition because these women deserve to have their voice heard, and Kentuckians deserve to know where their elected representatives stand on this issue," said Sen. David Yates, the bill's sponsor.

Yates believes the bill has been unreasonably delayed. It was filed on January 9. To date, GOP leadership has not assigned it to a committee for a hearing – a violation of Senate rules, according to Yates.

"Anyone can see that this bill has been deliberately shelved," said Yates. "That's why we have this petition."

A discharge petition is a procedure in the Senate rules that allows a senator to petition to bring legislation to the full floor for a vote, according to Yates. If a majority of senators vote to discharge the bill, the full Senate could then vote on Hadley’s Law.

Hadley Duvall, the rape survivor and advocate who the bill is named after, said she was disappointed that lawmakers haven't taken action yet.

"If this bill had been given a hearing, I would have been here to testify," said Duvall. "I would have said how I was sexually abused by my stepfather for years and became pregnant at the age of 12. And I would have described the feeling of being a scared middle schooler taking a pregnancy test, by myself in my bathroom, after school."

Duvall explained that when that situation happened to her, Kentucky offered options. If she needed to, she could have accessed abortion services. But that is no longer the situation. Currently, under Kentucky law, survivors of rape and incest, women with nonviable pregnancies, and women who may experience health complications due to pregnancy are required to carry their pregnancies to term.

Duvall said she is "heartbroken" for girls and women who no longer have options.

"I'm more heartbroken for the survivors right now who are experiencing the unimaginable - just very, very heartbroken," she said. "I just hope that they know that no matter what happens, I will still fight for them, always. And they're always heard. Even though this hasn't had the chance to be heard yet - their voices don't need to be turned down."

