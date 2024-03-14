Proposed bill could help solve more cold cases, help families heal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shawnda Snow lost her son Christopher nearly six years ago. She's been looking for justice ever since. She says, "The loss is indescribable. You know it’s a feeling that comes and goes, there's no closure and so that makes it, it makes it harder."

Snow was excited to hear that Representative Keturah Herron spoke to the House State Government Committee about House Bill 551, which could help solve her son's case.

Representative Herron says, "We have man and woman power of people who want to help solve those cases, however we need some assistance in getting those resources."

HB 551 would allow retired law enforcement to work with local agencies to get cold cases solved. It passed unanimously in this committee today.

She says, "I believe that this is a huge victims' advocate bill to let them know that we have not forgotten about them, and we think that's it's important that we put the time and resources into their cases."

The committee also heard from a Louisville mom, Rose Smith. Smith lost her son Cory Michael 'Ace' Crowe 10 years ago this year.

"I often refer to this as a wound. I say my son was fatally injured; I was critically wounded. My son got a death sentence, I got life. Life without my son."

Smith continues to struggle with the loss but has found ways to honor her son, starting a foundation in his honor. But she says HB 551 will bring more healing and she thinks it'll do that for others too.

She says, "It's not just about Ms. Rose, and it's not just about Cory. I am standing in the gap for all of those whose lost their loved ones to this violence and they're not getting any answers and they feel like nobody cares. Hopefully, this is hope that they know somebody cares and I’m just trying to be that voice for us all."

That voice included Shawnda Snow who is also working through her loss but advocating for this justice.

"Usually my mental issues come about, but this time I’m focused. I'm pushing hard and I’m gonna be shouting for victory when this is closed -- when Chris' case is closed,” says Snow.