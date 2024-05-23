Public education supporters fighting Kentucky's school choice amendment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The race for U.S. President will be on the ballot in Kentucky this November, but the biggest election battle is gearing up to be the one over Amendment 2, the school choice amendment.

If passed, the state constitution would be changed to include this text: "The General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools.” Currently, taxpayer dollars can only go to "common" schools, which are public schools. But the proposed change would allow state lawmakers to allocate public funds to private and charter schools, if they choose to do so.

But a group of public education supporters hope that voters don't give lawmakers that ability.

On Thursday at East Perry Elementary School in Hazard, a statewide coalition called Protect Our Schools Kentucky launched its campaign to stop the ballot measure. The group's goal is to "protect Kentucky’s public schools and defeat Amendment 2."

"To be clear, it would allow for public money to be funneled to unaccountable private schools by way of vouchers," said Perry County Schools Superintendent Kent Campbell at the launch event. "Amendment 2, or the voucher amendment as I like to call it, paves a way for our state to begin writing blank checks to private schools using dollars that should go to public schools and their students. This voucher amendment would siphon money away from our public districts and starve students of critical resources they need to receive the strongest education possible and help us set them up for a lifetime of success."

"Because of what's on the line, the stakes are high for our families, our schools, and our communities," Campbell added. "And that's why we're here today - because we aren't going to let this happen."

The group said it's important to protect Kentucky's public schools because these schools often serve as the hub of their community. Jody Maggard, the Chief Financial Officer of the Perry County Public Schools, said that was on full display after floods destroyed a lot of eastern Kentucky in 2022.

“During the flood relief effort, we here in Perry County – and I know in other areas throughout our region – took that literally," said Maggard.

“From providing a high quality education to every student that walks in the doors, to being a lifeline to kids who may need more support throughout the year, to many times providing the most basic needs for our community when they need it most, our public schools and public education serve a vital purpose for our commonwealth," Maggard added.

Tiffany Combs, who is now an educator in Perry County, said she knows firsthand about how public schools often help students with their basic needs, like food and clothing.

“I was the student that came to school for my basic needs to be met," said Combs. "My dad had a third-grade education and was illiterate. My mom dropped out of high school when she was 16 because she was pregnant with my older sister. When I was four, my dad started his life-long struggle with opioids which left my mom without a high school degree, a career, and to raise four children under the age of 9 on her own. To say we struggled would be an understatement."

"There were many times that my Christmas presents would come from the school, school administrators would send extra food home with me, or teachers would make sure I had extra clothes," Combs added. "When I had a need that needed to be met, public schools stepped up.”

Combs credits her public school with helping her go to college and break out of generational poverty. She worries that Amendment 2 could take away that opportunity for other kids.

“Schools and educators are already asked to do more with less every year. If the voucher amendment passes, vouchers will make that problem even worse. And when I’m in the classroom and have kids looking back at me – kids who deal with similar issues that I dealt with growing up – they’re relying on me, and this district to be a safe place, just like it was for me," said Combs. "If Amendment 2 - the voucher amendment - passes, will our public schools have what they need to be able to meet the needs of our students?”

While Protect Our Schools Kentucky calls Amendment 2 the "voucher amendment," school choice supporters call it the "students first constitutional amendment."

EdChoice Kentucky is a group working to bring school choice to Kentucky. The group's website lists its goal as "helping Kentucky students."

"The same education doesn't work for every child - learning styles and abilities are as unique as each child," the website goes on to say. "Kentucky students deserve a choice in their education. Education Choice is a common-sense solution."

The group supports Amendment 2 because it believes using taxpayer funds on private and charter schools would provide Kentucky families with options.

"EdChoice Kentucky is committed to ALL Kentucky students having access to the best educational opportunities," the group's spokesperson said in a statement. "Parents know what would meet the educational needs of their child and they should have the access to make that choice."