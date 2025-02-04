Recent tariff talks implicate one of the Commonwealth’s biggest exports

(LEX 18) — Only a few days after President Donald Trump agreed to tariff imports from Canada and Mexico, he agreed to put the situation on hold.

“First and foremost, a massive sigh of relief for the distilled spirits industry,” said Chris Swonger, the president, and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

He added Bourbon lovers across the continent caught a break, for now.

Tariffs for goods coming into the United States from Mexico and Canada were put on hold after both countries agreed to bolster border security. The tariffs on China are still in effect.

Swonger says he even got involved in these global trade talks because this would substantially impact the United States’ economy.

"In our efforts in encouraging all three governments to find common ground. The impact on these tariffs would have been significant. And significant for Kentucky as well,” Swonger added.

He explained that bourbon is best produced in Kentucky because of the climate.

But if these tariffs come to fruition, Swonger says there’s a chance Canadians won’t be enjoying the Kentucky export either.

“Well, it would certainly shut down the marketplace in many respects. I mean some of the problems was they were talking about taking American distilled spirits products completely off the shelves,” Swonger stressed. "It would've had a dramatic effect for the agriculture community, the bars and restaurants. Canadian consumers love bourbon from Kentucky. As does or friends from Mexico as well."

Global interest is partly why Kentucky’s Bourbon industry is worth 9 million dollars. But come March, that may all change if these tariffs are instated.

